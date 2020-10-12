JEFFERSON - Leon August Osterland, 82, Jefferson, entered into rest on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Mr. Osterland was born in Monroe, Louisiana, to the late James Simon Osterland and Juanita Killian Osterland. Mr. Osterland was a member of Hoschton United Methodist Church, retired from Northwest Airlines as a mechanic, and served in the Air Force, U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran.
Mr. Osterland is survived by his wife of 51 years, Virginia Gray Osterland; children, James Dan Osterland, and his wife Angie, Jefferson, Sherry Osterland, Jefferson, John Walker Osterland, and his wife Julie, Kennesaw, and James Byron Osterland, and his wife Pam, Marietta; grandchildren, Noah, Eli, Jacob, Dahlia, Emma, Taylor and Stephanie; and great-granddaughter, Ansleigh, also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Marvin Mason officiating with burial at Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
