LULA - Leon Gibbs, 81, of the Rock Springs community, Lula, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 2, 2021.
Mr. Gibbs was born on December 25, 1939 in Hall County to the late Marvin and Edna Mae Gibbs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Gibbs, Daniel Gibbs and Roger Gibbs; sisters, Edna Faye Gibbs, Patsy McFarland and Susan Gibbs.
Leon was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He worked in the scrap metal business for most of his life; he loved working with scrap metal and hauling cars. Leon never met a stranger and had a great sense of humor. He had the ability to make anyone laugh. He loved all his family and had many friends. Leon loved spending time with his grandchildren, and they called him "Papa Leon". He was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Joyce Standridge GIbbs, Lula; children, Rance Leon Gibbs and Martha, Brandon Leon Gibbs and Cindi, Tammy Lynn Gibbs Gillespie, Marlon Leon Gibbs and Susan, and Tonya Leann Gibbs Hester and Andy; step-children, Stacy Crump and Lisa and Holly Crump Dalton and Tommy; brothers and sisters, Bettye Gibbs Dean, Martha Lee Gibbs Parks, Harold Dennis Gibbs, Mary Marie Gibbs Greenway and Douglas Wayne Gibbs; grandchildren, Mathew Gillespie, Emily Gibbs, Austin Gibbs, Allie Gibbs, Amber Shaw, Cade Hester, Falon Hester, Noah Gibbs, Alexzandria Gibbs, Natalie Toler, Alyssa Dean, Flair Lee, Jantson King, Savanna King, Brooklyn Reed and Caleb Crump; great-grandchild, Mason Shaw; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, August 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Whitfield Funeral Home South Chapel with the Rev. Scott Strickland and Brandon Gibbs officiating. Interment will follow in the Zebulon Baptist Church Cemetery in Toccoa.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
