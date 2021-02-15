COMMERCE - Leon Nelson McDuffie, 78, Commerce, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Bountiful Hills.
Mr. McDuffie was born in Commerce to the late John and Leona Moore McDuffie. He was retired from Liberty National Insurance and later retired from the United States Postal Service. In addition to his parents, Mr. McDuffie was preceded in death by his first wife, Joann McCoy McDuffie.
Mr. McDuffie is survived by his second wife, Carolyn Diane Hicks McDuffie, Commerce; daughters, Wendy Thomas (Andy), Commerce, and Kim Laak (Dan), Watkinsville; son, Chad McDuffie (Delinah), Commerce; sister, Betty McClung, Commerce; brother, Gene McDuffie, Commerce; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral service: Friday, February 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. graveside at Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Manus officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, February 12, 2021 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
