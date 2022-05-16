JEFFERSON - Leonard Graham Jones, 73, Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Jones was born in Commerce on December 13, 1948, son of the late Garnett Herschel Jones and the late Shirley Graham Jones. He was a truck driver having worked for Oxford and Volume Transport and was a United States Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. Mr. Jones was also a member of Lebanon Community Church where he played guitar for many years and also played guitar for the Salvationaires.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brian Keith Jones; and brothers, Jack Jones, Claudelle Jones and Dennis Jones.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ellen Bryant Jones; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Benjamin Barron, Winder; sister, Elaine Jones Driver, Danielville; and grandchildren, Casey Jones Barron and Ethan Oliver Barron.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Palmer Pace and Phillip Reid officiating. Interment will follow in the Zidon Baptist Church Cemetery in Royston.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at the home.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the Lebanon Community Church, 233 Lebanon Church Road, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
