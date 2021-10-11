WINDER - Leonard Patrick “Pat” Pinion, 82, Winder, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021.
Mr. Pinion served the United States faithfully during the Vietnam War in the Army. During his professional career he served as a sheet metal worker with Lucent Technologies. Mr. Pinion was also the former owner of the Oasis Bar of Winder and a devoted member of the Winder Moose Lodge. He was an avid outdoorsman and he loved hunting and fishing in his spare time. Mr. Pinion will be best remembered as a kind and helpful person that would do anything for someone in need.
Mr. Pinion is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Lee Pinion and Mary Swindell Pinion; and his brothers, Michael, Richard and Mark Pinion.
Mr. Pinion is survived by his brother, Sherman Benton Pinion, Antioch, California.
Memorial service: Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family respectfully request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Pinion to the Wounded Warriors Association at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
