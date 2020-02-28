DANIELSVILLE - Leonard Rajah Jordan, 79, Danielsville passed away on February 26, 2020.
He was the son of the late Otis and Revonda Jordan. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Rajah Jordan; brother, Otis Jordan Jr.; and sisters, Linda Adams and Nita Hart. Mr. Jordan was a member and a deacon of Providence Baptist Church and a veteran with the U.S. Navy.
Survivors include wife of 52 years, Juanita Jordan; son, Greg (Sonia) Jordan; daughter, Connie (Danny) Watts; son, Andy Jordan; brother and sister, Kenneth Jordan and Shirley Epps; grandchildren, Tanner, Ashlyn and Aylah Jordan, Taylor Pitts, Austin Chitwood, Jenna Chitwood, Brady (Samantha) Chitwood, Lauren Chitwood and Lance Chitwood; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Colt Chitwood.
Funeral service: Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church.
Family to received friends: Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville. The interment will be in the church cemetery.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In