PENDERGRASS - Leonard Raymond “Lenny” Carver Jr., 56, Pendergrass, entered into rest Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Mr. Carver was born in Tempe, Arizona, the son of the late Leonard Raymond Carver Sr. and Jewell Annette Barber Carver of Pendergrass. Mr. Carver was a salesman with Total Pro Roof Company, and a member of The Tabernacle of the Lord in Townville, South Carolina. Mr. Carver was a music lover and a talented Musician. In addition to his father, Mr. Carver is preceded in death by a sister, Debra Carver; and a granddaughter, Lynnette Carver.
Survivors in addition to his mother are two sons, Leonard Raymond “Trey” Carver III and his wife Amber, Toccoa, and Andrew Carver, Toccoa; grandchildren, Isaiah Raymond Carver, Leonard Raymond “Leo” Carver IIII, Moses Ezekiel Carver, Jewel Grace Carver and Asher Thomas Carver, all of Toccoa; two sisters, Yvonne (Randy) Smith, Franklin, Tennessee, and Christy Flowers, Pendergrass, ; two brothers, Jeremy (Mandi) Carver and Jason (Jena) Carver; many nephews and nieces also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. from The Tabernacle of the Lord, 12950 West Oak Highway, Townville, South Carolina with Brother Luke Gibson Sr. officiating. Mr. Carver will lie in state at the church from 1:00 to the hour of service with burial to follow in Heritage Memorial Park, 4500 SC - 11, Westminster, South Carolina.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 22, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In