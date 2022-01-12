Leonidas “Eugene” Greene Jr., 96, Danielsville, cherished father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully following a short illness at St Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, January 8, 2022, surrounded by family.
Born March 23, 1925 at St Mary’s Hospital in Athens, he was the son of Leonidas Eugene Greene Sr. and Ethel Tribble Greene.
He was a lifelong resident of Danielsville. After graduating from Danielsville High School, he attended Emory at Oxford. In 1943, at the age of 18, he joined the U.S. Navy and served his country in World War II for three years.
He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, serving as a deacon and member of the choir. Eugene was a dedicated member of the John H. Jones Masonic Lodge for over 70 years and was a member of the Post 39 American Legion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Gober Greene, to whom he was happily married for almost 70 years.
Eugene was an avid fisherman, hunter, sports fan and tennis player. Fun times spent with family and friends gave him the greatest joy. He will always be remembered for his love of family, quick wit, sense of humor, story telling and kindness. Most of all he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Rita and Terry Jones; as well as grandsons, Todd Jones and Kyle Jones.
Graveside service: Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Danielsville Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be members of the John H. Jones Masonic Lodge.
Flowers are optional and memorials may be made to the Masonic Children’s Home of Georgia, P.O. Box 4183, Macon, Ga. 31208.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In