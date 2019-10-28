MAYSVILLE - Leroy Howington, 75, Maysville, entered into rest Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Mr. Howington was born in Commerce, a son of the late Roy Hoodie Howington and the late Sarah Anderson Howington. Mr. Howington was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a welder with P & B Intermodal Services.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Howington is preceded by brothers, Larry Alonzo Howington and Steve David Howington; a sister Linda Looney; and a grandson, Gregory Blake Howington.
Survivors include nine children, Gregory Allen Howington (Elaine), Nicholson, Stacey Lynn Parker, Braselton, Shaprelle Laree` Gunnells (Jesse James Bradford), Maysville, Trandum Leroy Howington (Sabrina Marie), Homer, Trampus Hoodie Howington, Maysville, Alaishia Barwick, Florida, Savannah Michelle Howington, Florida, Scarlett Elizabeth Howington, Florida, and Brandon Shane Taylor, Talking Rock; one sister, Betty Jo Standridge; Jefferson; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; former wives, Brenda Frances Sears and Tammy Lynn McDonald also survive.
Graveside funeral service: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. from Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce, with the Rev. Ray Finger officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jonathan Gary, Anthony Moody, Jesse Bradford, Austin Allen, Trandum Howington and Bradley Doster.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
