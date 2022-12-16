skelton
BETHLEHEM - Leroy Kenneth Skelton, 87, Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022.

He was the son of the late Homer L. and Hattie Mae Jackson Skelton. Leroy proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.

Survivors include his wife, Laura Blanche Bunn Skelton; children, Tammy Lynn Wilson, Katrina Marie Brittan and Jennifer Lynn Fitzgerald; four grandchildren, Madison Hawkins, Dylan Hawkins, Bailee Hawkins and Payton Fitzgerald; brothers, James and Paul Skelton; and sister, Sara Jo Skelton.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, Georgia.

Graveside funeral service: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens, 793 Atlanta Highway SE, Winder, Georgia.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.

