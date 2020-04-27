COMMERCE - Leslie Jay Thomason, 49, Commerce, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Thomason was born in Macon to Sandra Youngblood Wilbanks, Commerce, and the late James Daniel Thomason. She was employed with Mall of Georgia Honda. In addition to her father, Mrs. Thomason was preceded in death by her son, Nicholas Wilbanks; and brother, James Kevin Thomason.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Thomason is survived by her daughter, Courtney O’Bannon, Athens; son, Kevin Wilbanks, Commerce; sister, Christi Shepherd, Lewisville, N.C.; and grandchildren, Ollieanna, Ella Grace, Danielle, Gracey Mae and Nicholas Lane.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
