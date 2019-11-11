ballou

WINDER - Leslie Lyn Ballou, 63, Winder, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Ms. Ballou retired as a special education teacher at Apalachee High School. She was extremely dedicated to her students and claimed each one of them as her own.

Ms. Ballou is preceded in death by her husband, David Wall; mother, Dottie J. Zehner Claybaugh; and brothers, Greg and Gary Baker.

Ms. Ballou is survived by her sister, Linda (Mark) Stancil, Gainesville; and nephews, Jesse and Jamie (Kaeley) Stancil.

Per the request of the family, no services will be held for Ms. Leslie Lyn Ballou.

The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Ms. Ballou to the Villalobos Rescue Center, 4525 N Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, La., 70117.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of November 10-16

