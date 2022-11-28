JEFFERSON — Leslie Martin, 85, of Jefferson, passed away November 27. A native of Ardmore, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Haskell Ray and Josie Clemmons Roberts. Martin was preceded by her son, Roy Wayne Boldin, and five sisters and three brothers of Alabama. She was of the Baptist Denomination and was a homemaker.
Surviving are five sons, Roger Lee Boldin, Henry Ray Boldin, Johnny Ed Boldin, Jimmy Dean Boldin and Jerry Antonio Boldin, 15 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, Nov. 30, from noon until service time at Carter Funeral Home.
Graveside Service: Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
