Leslie Martin

JEFFERSON — Leslie Martin, 85, of Jefferson, passed away November 27. A native of Ardmore, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Haskell Ray and Josie Clemmons Roberts. Martin was preceded by her son, Roy Wayne Boldin, and five sisters and three brothers of Alabama. She was of the Baptist Denomination and was a homemaker.

Surviving are five sons, Roger Lee Boldin, Henry Ray Boldin, Johnny Ed Boldin, Jimmy Dean Boldin and Jerry Antonio Boldin, 15 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, Nov. 30, from noon until service time at Carter Funeral Home.

Graveside Service: Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of November 27-December 3

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.