DANIELSVILLE - Lester Dove, 76, Danielsville, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Born on March 4, 1946 in Franklin County, Mr. Dove was the son of the late John and Myrtie Shead Dove. Mr. Dove was a self-employed farmer, a purple heart Vietnam Veteran, a member of Rogers Baptist Church in Ila, where he was a deacon, drove the church van, was a Sunday School teacher, and was a youth leader. He was preceded in death by brothers, Ralph Dove, Lonnie Dove and James Dove; and sisters, Lavinia Parham and Sally Stephens.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Beverly Maxey Dove; sisters, Romelle Kittle, Carolyn Crider and Lavonia Hardman; and Godchildren, Tiffany, Nicole and Tyler Maxey.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Rogers Baptist Church with the Rev. Barry Bray officiating. Burial will follow in Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
