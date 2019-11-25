PENDERGRASS - Lester Gordon Wetherford, 84, Pendergrass, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel. The Revs. Rusty Newman and Tim Strickland will be officiating. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville following the service.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton.
Mr. Wetherford was born on August 19, 1935 in Gainesville, to the late Paul and Bell Wetherford. He served in the United States Army. He is a retired mechanic with the City of Hoschton and a former maintenance worker for Gainesville Mills.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Vera Dean Wetherford; daughters and sons-in-law, Becky and Andy Gentry, Pendergrass, and Lisa and Tony McNeal, Braselton; brothers, Junior Wetherford, Gainesville, Henry Wetherford, Gainesville, Adolphus Wetherford, Braselton, and Johnny Wetherford, Maysville; sisters, Grace Robinson, Gainesville, and Vera Wood, Hoschton; grandchildren, Kayla Williams, Cassie Phillips and Erin Gentry; great-grandchildren, Harrison and Remmington Phillips, Kori and Payton Williams.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Walnut Fork Baptist Church Building Fund, 557 Ga. 60, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, 706-654-3904.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green St. Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com/funeral-homes/memorial-park-east.
