COMER - Lester Taylor “Boy Blue” Smith, 87, Comer, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Born in Carlton, he was a son of the late Cody Keys Smith and Maude Mathews Smith. Mr. Smith was a Veteran of the United States Navy having served in the Korean Conflict. He worked for Puritan Granite Company for over 40 years. Mr. Smith enjoyed gardening and sharing his crop with the community; he loved fishing and most importantly, he loved his grandchildren. He was a member of Comer Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Tune.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Dean Smith; daughter, Tracy English and her husband, David; sister, Mauline Drew; four grandchildren, Abby, Katie and Isaac English and Samuel Crawford; and son-in-law, Larry Tune.
Graveside service: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
