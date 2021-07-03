hollis

HOSCHTON - Lewis B. “Winky” Hollis, 78, Hoschton, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Mr. Hollis was a son to the late William David Hollis and the late Susie Akins Hollis. Mr. Hollis was a truck driver for Western Express.

Survivors include his children, Mike Hollis, Hoschton, David Hollis Hoschton, Pamela Hollis Hoschton, Tammy Cunningham, Carrollton, and Lisa Gabriel, Winder; sister, Bonnie Holloway, Suches; two grandchildren, Joey Hollis and Jonathan Hollis; and one great-grandchild, Joseph Hollis also survives.

Funeral service: Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Bobby Bugg and Harold Gaines officiating. The burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia.

