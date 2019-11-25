MAYSVILLE - Lewis Franklin "Frank" Shadburn, 72, Maysville, entered into rest Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Mr. Shadburn was born in Alpharetta, the son of the late Joe and Ollie Perry Shadburn, was a 50 year Mason and a member of the Matt Masonic Lodge in Cumming and also a member of the Holly Springs United Methodist Church. A successful car salesman for 38 years, Mr. Shadburn was retired from Akins Ford-Chrysler.
Survivors include his wife Delene Marlow Shadburn, Maysville; two sons, Chip Shadburn and his wife Julie, Homer, and Ben Shadburn and his wife Kelli, Watkinsville; four grandchildren, Callie Barber, Laine Shadburn, Bennett Shadburn and Marlowe Shadburn.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Holly Springs United Methodist Church with the Revs. Tom Fish and Greg Porterfield and Ned Klugh officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery with Masonic Honors by the Matt Masonic Lodge. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Dixon Marlow, Jeff Sanders, Shane Guined, Ned Klugh, Macko Parks and Taylor Bryant.
Family to receive friends: Monday, November 25, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
