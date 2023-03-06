BRASELTON - Libera Pilla Gentile, 92, Braselton, entered rest Friday, March 3, 2023.
Mrs. Gentile was born in Colle Sannita, Beneveto, Italy, a daughter of the late Gennaro and Maria Martuccio Pilla. Mrs. Gentile was a seamstress.
Mrs. Gentile enjoyed gardening, crocheting and spending time with her family.
Survivors include a son, John Gentile (Joanne), Braselton; daugthers, Nancy Ferreri (Nick), Trumbull, Conneticutt,and Lisa Egan (Kevin), Tampa Palms, Florida; and five grandchildren, Nick Wildason-Ferreri, Carly Egan, Dana Egan, Allison Egan and Nina Ferreri.
Funeral service: Monday, March 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Luis Ortiz officiating, with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, March 20, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
