BRASELTON - Libera Pilla Gentile, 92, Braselton, entered rest Friday, March 3, 2023.

Mrs. Gentile was born in Colle Sannita, Beneveto, Italy, a daughter of the late Gennaro and Maria Martuccio Pilla. Mrs. Gentile was a seamstress.

Mrs. Gentile enjoyed gardening, crocheting and spending time with her family.

Survivors include a son, John Gentile (Joanne), Braselton; daugthers, Nancy Ferreri (Nick), Trumbull, Conneticutt,and Lisa Egan (Kevin), Tampa Palms, Florida; and five grandchildren, Nick Wildason-Ferreri, Carly Egan, Dana Egan, Allison Egan and Nina Ferreri.

Funeral service: Monday, March 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Luis Ortiz officiating, with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Monday, March 20, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of March 5-11

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.