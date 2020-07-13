WINDER - Lieutenant Colonel William David Hammond Jr., USA, Retired, 84, died peacefully at his home in Winder on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
LTC Hammond was a proud patriot with a kind and gentle soul. He was the only child of the late William David Hammond Sr. and Minnie Hardegree Camp.
He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Lynn Graham Hammond; his sister, Jean Perry Copeland; and his children, Laura Lee Erickson (Jerry), William David “Bill” Hammond III, Glenn Rogers, and Betsy Robinson-Hicks (Jenna). He also leaves behind grandchildren, Winston Wood, Ryan Hammond, Anna Hammond, Jade Hammond, and Tanner Hicks; as well as five great-grandchildren.
Born and raised in Winder, LTC Hammond graduated from Winder High School in 1954 as a football letterman, vice-president of his class, and an officer in the Key Club.
LTC Hammond graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from North Georgia College. While there, he was recognized as a Distinguished Military Student, was captain of the Scabbard and Blade Honorary Military Society, a Battalion Executive Office, and vice-president of REX Fraternity. He was also selected to Who's Who in American Universities and Colleges. Upon graduation, LTC Hammond was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. He later earned a Master’s Degree in Higher Education Administration from Appalachian State University and an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration from Caldwell College.
During his military career, which spanned more than two decades, LTC Hammond rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He served in both the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions with over 60 parachute jumps. His overseas assignments included one tour each in Korea and Germany and two tours in Vietnam. Among his many awards and decorations as an infantry officer were two Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, two crosses of Gallantry with Silver Star and one Vietnamese Gallantry Cross with Palm.
One highlight of LTC Hammond’s career was participating in the funeral of General Douglas McArthur in New York City. Another was serving as Professor of Military Science at Appalachian State University, his last active duty assignment.
After retirement, he was an ROTC instructor at Watauga County High School and served as the administrator at Caldwell Community College, both in North Carolina. He later returned home to Winder and taught Physical Education at Winder Elementary School. He also worked for his father-in-law at Graham Cleaners where he loved meeting customers as the deliveryman. He was an avid golfer and spent time with his friends and family, who enjoyed hearing stories of his numerous military adventures. Among his most rewarding roles in retirement was serving as a mentor to community members facing personal challenges, many of whom affectionately referred to him as “The Colonel”.
A private memorial service and interment with military honors at Rose Hill is scheduled. Friends wishing to remember and celebrate the life of William David Hammond may contact a family member for a link to the recorded service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Christian Church of Winder where LTC Hammond was a lifelong member who served as Sunday School Superintendent for many years.
Smith Funeral Home in Winder is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In