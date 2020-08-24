Lillian Eloise Whitehead, 81, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and loyal Georgia Bulldog fan went home to be with her Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020.
Born in Jackson County, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Mary Agnes Cowart (Smith). She was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Leon Whitehead. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Bobby Cowart, Gene Cowart, Louise Whitehead, Ruby Scogins, Lois Booth and Faye Horne. Eloise was a member of Whitehall Baptist Church. She loved cheering on her Georgia Bulldogs, flowers, taking care of her garden and taking care of her precious pets.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, East with Pastor Jimmy Edwards officiating. Interment was at Mars Hill Baptist Church cemetery. Pallbearers were Andrew Whitehead, Jessica Whitehead, Christopher Glenn, Jacob Odom, Rachael Glenn, Austin Odom and Eric Keith. Honorary pallbearers were Kyle Odom, Jennifer Whitehead, Meredith Fowler, Jessica D. Whitehead and T.J. Fowler.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, James Leon Whitehead; sisters, Velma Cowart, Naomi Casey and Cora Crockett; brothers, Roy Cowart, Charles Cowart and Benny Cowart; sister-in-law Joann Keith (Thad); children, James Whitehead (Cathy), Teresa Whitehead Glenn (Andy), Richard Whitehead (Debbie) and Wanda Whitehead Odom; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; and her precious pet cat, Rainbow.
Flowers are welcome. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Eloise’s caregiver, Phyllis Hudgins.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In