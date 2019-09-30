Lillian Frances Brand, 101, a former longtime resident of Rome, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Winder.
Mrs. Brand was born in Fulton County, on June 24, 1918, daughter of the late William Alfred Lamb Sr. and Mattie Johnston Lamb. She had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County since 1956 moving there from Cobb County. Mrs. Brand was a charter member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church. She loved to sew and cook, work word puzzles and enjoy the nature of bird watching. Mrs. Brand was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, her favorite player being Freddie Freeman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Carlton Brand, on September 25, 2011, whom she married May 29, 1940. A brother, William Alfred Lamb Jr., and a sister, Alma Minor, also preceded her in death.
Mrs. Brand is survived by a daughter, Carol J. Powell, Athens; two great-nephews, Wes (Susan) Tillander and David (Lisa) Tillander, both of Hogansville; a niece, Joyce “Sissy” Minor, Locust Grove.
Funeral service: Monday, September 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Dr. Jimmy Gentry officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at Salmon Funeral Home on Monday by 1:30 p.m. and include Chuck Burroughs, Marcus Hall, Joe Colvard, James Hamilton, Tom Ellison and Skip Howse.
The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Lillian Frances Brand.
