DANIELSVILLE - Lillian Roberta Carey Dove, 94, Danielsville, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.
Mrs. Dove was born in Danielsville on November 24, 1927, daughter of the late Sanford Monroe Carey and the late Era Fitts Carey. She was a homemaker and lifetime member of the Danielsville Evangelical Church. Mrs. Dove was also a member of the Young at Heart Club, Holiday Wheels and worked as a volunteer for the American Heart Association.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Leon Dove; grandson, Gabriel Black; brothers, LaFayette Carey, Buford Carey, Billy Carey, Ford Carey and Alfred Carey; and sisters, Allie Dudley, Cornelia “Nita” Ginn, Hester Sartain, Ethel Sexton, Gladelle Sexton, Annie Mae Smith and Stuart Kirk.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Don and Ann Dove, Natalia, Texas, Stanley and Sandy Dove, Danielsville, Malcolm and Wanda Dove, Danielsville, Bryan and Brenda Dove, Danielsville, and Tim Dove, Danielsville; daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and David Black, Hull, and Angie and Mike Young, Danielsville; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. in the Danielsville Evangelical Church with the Revs. Tim Peak, Billy Franklin Carey, Glenn Lyles and Keith Nix officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 2 until 3 p.m. at Danielsville Evangelical Church. During other times the family will be at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the TJ & Friends at P.O. Box 6161, Elberton, Ga. 30635 or to the Gideons International at P.O. Box 297, Franklin Springs, Ga. 30639.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
