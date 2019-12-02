LAGRANGE - Lillie Arrington Huddleston, 91, LaGrange, passed away on November 24, 2019 at the WellStar West Georgia Hospice.
Mrs. Huddleston was born on September 29, 1928 in Meigs, to the late Marvin and Lillie Hall Fulghum. She retired after many years as the church secretary for the First Baptist Church of Pelham.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Zenas Huddleston; her first husband, Robert Arrington Sr.; son in law, Tony West; and brother, Wes Fulghum.
Survivors include her sons, Robert Arrington Jr. (Joyce), and Marvin Arrington (Melisa); daughters, Vickie Moore (Wade), Annie Mathias (Bill), Marlene West, Renee Poppell (Joe), Janice Heard (Mike) and Carolyn Reaves (David); sister, Rubye King; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
Memorial service: Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Enon Baptist Church in Alto, with Pastor Clint Peterson officiating.
Family will receive friends: Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Family interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the WellStar West Georgia Hospice, Enon Baptist Church in Alto, or the Lillie Renee Foundation.
Hunter Allen Myhand, a Higgins Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 706-884-5626.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In