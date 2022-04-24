DANIELSVILLE - Linda Alice Wilson Compton Kistler, 70, Daniesville, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Kistler was born in Athens on December 26, 1951, daughter of the late Benjamin William “Benny” Wilson and Alter Belle Massey Wilson; and is the step-daughter of Ethel Virginia Wilson, Athens, who survives. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Milton Compton; daughter, Sonja Mae Williams; and brother, Jimmy Wilson.
She was a sales clerk having worked at Family Dollar in Royston and an inspector having worked at Superior Pants in Athens. A devoted member of Collier Baptist Church, Linda loved sharing the gospel of Jesus with others. She was a talented flower gardener who enjoyed sharing and making flower arrangements.
Survivors, in addition to her step-mother, include her husband, Charles Peter “Charlie” Kistler; daughters, Allison Lynn Woodall and her husband Andy, Dewy Rose, Melanie Ann Glenn and her husband Greg, Rayle, and Keri Lynn Heun, Iowa; siblings, Jake William Wilson, Comer, Elizabeth Laverne Youngblood, Elberton, Sheila Ann Atkins, Cornelia, and Dennis James Wilson, Comer; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Graveside service: Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. in Collier Cemetery with the Rev. Darrell Mathis officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Scottish Rite Hospital, 1001 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30342.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Linda Alice Wilson Compton Kistler.
