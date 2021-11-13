Linda Ann King was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa April 5, 1952 and passed away October 27, 2021.
She was a truly loving and amazing woman who loved God, her husband, her two sons and all five grandchildren.
Her passions were helping people, her church, the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, her garden and babysitting her grandkids. Linda worked as a parapro at the grammar and middle schools where the boys attended, then as they grew older, she went into the banking industry, with her last job being special events coordinator for Union Bank in the Atlanta area.
Survivors include her husband, Richard King Jr.; and their sons, Matthew King and Christopher King.
Funeral service: Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Winder First United Methodist Church with Pastor Dave Hinson officiating.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
