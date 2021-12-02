PENDERGRASS - Linda Ann Wade, 68, Pendergrass passed away Monday, November 29, 2021.
Linda enjoyed hobbies such as gardening and crocheting. She loved cooking and spending time with her family. She loved the Lord and her family.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years of marriage, Donnie D. Wade Sr.; sons David Wade and wife Julie, Missouri, and Joseph Earl Wade, Arkansas; daughter, Tonya C. Boggs and Robert, Hull; grandchildren, Hunter Wade and wife Maggie, Chandler, Collin, Fisher, Dakota, Dylan, Jeremiah, Nickolas Boggs and wife Nicole, Justin, Gerald and Melissa; great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Daniel; her dog, Spade; and a host of other relatives.
Memorial service: Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Donna Seabolt Rice will be officiating.
Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
