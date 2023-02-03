Linda Diane Hewell, 67, wife of the late James Ledean Hewell, died on Monday, January 23, 2023.
Born in Jackson County, she was the daughter of the late Curtis William Hudson and Hassie Mae Gooch Hudson. She retired from St. Mary’s Hospital as a dietician as well as a private healthcare caregiver.
Survivors include her children, Joseph Curtis Green, Edmund Porterfield, Damond Hewell, Tony Ladean Hewell and James Frank (Brittany) Hewell; siblings, Mike Hudson, Junior Hudson, Doc Hudson, Billy Hudson, Rita Witcher and Patricia Roberts; 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 2700 Colham Ferry Road, Watkinsville, Ga. 30677.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
