WINDER - Linda Dianne Phillips, 70, Winder, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023.
She was a member of White Plains Baptist Church. Ms. Phillips loved her Sunday School class. She sang in the choir, loved gospel music, was a volunteer at the Winder Barrow Hospital and spent her time at home with her family.
Survivors include her sister, Gail Shedd, and husband David; niece, Holly Whitlock, and late husband Derek; nephew, Justin Shedd, and wife Tonya; great-nieces, Lyndsee Adams and Kelsie Shedd; and great-nephews, Josh Shedd, Caleb Adams and Grayson Shedd.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Geneva Phillips; grandparents, Luscious and Alma Brewer and Frankie and Susie Phillips.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Kenneth Lee will be officiating. Interment to follow at White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In