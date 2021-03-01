HOSCHTON - Linda Evans Holder, 77, Hoschton, entered into rest Thursday, February 25, 2021.
Mrs. Holder was born in Hoschton, a daughter of the late Ralph “Pete” Evans and the late Mary Lee Wilson Evans. Mrs. Holder was retired from Warren Featherbone with many years of faithful service as a credit analyst. She also retired from Jackson County Government where she managed the Hoschton Voting Precinct for a period of 50 years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Holder is preceded by her daughter, Michelle Holder Carter; and a brother, Glen Evans.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Billy G. Holder, Hoschton; one son, Scott Holder and his wife Kimberly, Jefferson; brother, Gene Evans, Buford; sister, Brenda Sue Evans, Hoschton; son-in-law, Jack W. Carter Jr., Hoschton; five grandchildren, Skylar Carter, Devan Holder, Drew Holder, Tegan Carter and Chetson Holder; great-grandchildren, Robbie Lee Hubbard and Rylan Hubbard.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Bishop Jerry Gaddis and the Reverend Calvin Gooch officiating. Burial will follow in the Hoschton City Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Skylar Carter, Devan Holder, Drew Holder, Mark McEver, Kenneth Edge and Jack Carter.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to maintain safe social distancing and please wear a protective mask.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
