HULL - Linda Fay Minish Turner, 66, Hull, passed away of respiratory failure on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Linda worked at Baker and Taylor in Commerce for a long time. She was a member of Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ila Mae Webster Turner and Richard Turner, Rockingham. N.C.; and her sister, Patricia Ann Turner, Nicholson.
Linda loved to sew, read and do word search puzzles. She is greatly loved and missed tremendously.
She is survived by the love of her life, J.W. Seagraves (14 years), Hull; son, James Henry "Hank" Looney and his wife Lisa Renee Looney, Savannah; two granddaughters, Casey Allison and Phillip Hightower, California, and Jennifer Dawn and Dusty King, Savannah; four great-granddaughters; one great-grandson; two sisters, Barbara L. and Richard Witcher, Athens, and Gloria Jean Campbell, Deland, Florida; three nieces; and two nephews.
