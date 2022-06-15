WINDER - Linda Faye Whitlock Weaver, 74, Winder, entered rest Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Mrs. Weaver was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Comer and Kathleen Smith Whitlock. Mrs. Weaver retired after 24 years with Harrison Hatchery and was a member of Pond Fork Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Weaver is preceded by her brothers, Donald, James and Charles Whitlock.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Weaver, Winder; and two sisters Joyce Ann Carroll, Commerce, and Marion Hardigree, Winder.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the Pond Fork Baptist Church with the Reverends Johnny Knight and Derrick Knight officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Danny Whitlock, Ricky Whitlock, Keith Whitlock, Joey Carroll, Douglas Carroll and Ted Crumley.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Flowers are optional.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
