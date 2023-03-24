WINDER - Linda Finch Germaine, 70, Winder, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Linda always enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She especially loved attending her grandchildren's theatrical performances. Watching Hallmark movies was a passion of hers. Linda worked as a customer service representative in retail and she loved shopping.
Linda was the daughter of James Finch of Winder and the late Margaret Oliver Finch. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Finch.
Linda is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roland Germaine, Winder; her daughter, Nickie (Ryan) Moore, Lilburn; and two grandchildren, Riley Moore and Erin Moore.
Funeral service: Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Winder. Family and friends are welcome to gather on site after the service.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
