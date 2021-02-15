hall

Linda Gail Hammond Hall, 71, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Mrs. Hall was the daughter of the late James Gerald and Essie Dailey Hammond. Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Lynn Moore.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, James Nathaniel Hall; children, Rex (Anita) Hall and Patti (Timothy) Powell; brother, James Larry Hammond; sisters, Vivian Anne Allen and Frances Saunders; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service: Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2 p.m.at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bobby F. Allen officiating.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.

