Linda Jane Moore Whitehead passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023.
She was born March 26, 1945 to the late Dennis "Foots" and Evie Lee Moore of Ila. She was the older sister to Dennis (Mahala) Moore of Colbert. She was a longtime member of Comer Baptist Church.
She graduated from Madison County High School as salutatorian. After graduation she married the love of her life, Kenneth Whitehead. She was a devoted and loving wife for 59 years.
Linda made a warm and welcome home to anyone who entered. She was the most giving, loving, unselfish and nurturing mother to her children Mike (Allison) Whitehead, Melissa (Jimmy) Yarbrough, Matt Whitehead, Lee (Sadie) Brown and Ray (Suzanne) Brown.
Linda's greatest joy was being Mimi to her grandchildren, Madeline and Will (Caroline Barrett) Whitehead, Cory and Harlee Yarbrough, Drew and Audrey Brown, Kaylee Brown and Tyler Wright.
She spent countless hours going to ball games, livestock shows, shopping, cooking, decorating and working in her yard. She loved every minute of it. Linda set a precedence for her children and grandchildren in the way that she lived her life: hardworking, loving, strong, grateful and rarely complaining during trying times. Her heart was full of giving and serving others especially people with mental and physical disabilities. This passion brought Linda's dear friend, who she cherished, Nelida Lizardi, into her life. Linda also leaves behind her dear friend Irene Shupe. Heaven is a more beautiful place with Linda in it.
Graveside service: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at the Comer Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 10 until 11 .m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food bank or the Madison County Ag Center, P.O. Box 187, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
