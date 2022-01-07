HOSCHTON - Linda Jo Coffee Long, 58, Hoschton, entered rest Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Ms. Long was born in Buford, a daughter of the late John William Coffee and the late Helen Patricia Shumake Parks, and worked in quality control with Carters Warehouse Distribution Center. In addition to her parents, Ms. Long is preceded by brothers, David Richard Parks and Clarence Stephens Jr.; and a sister, Jeanette Cates.
Survivors include one son, Josh Long (Kelly), Hoschton; sisters, Marie Hix (Punk), Hoschton, Bobbie Ann Dowdle (Gary), Reynolds, Martha Gooch (Wilburn), Braselton, Virginia Marlow, Gainesville, Linda Jo Spriggs, Gainesville, Mildred Carver, Gainesville, and Dorothy Massey, Jefferson; brothers, Shannon Parks (Angie Carol), Gainesville, John Stephens, Gainesville, Homer Lee Stephens, Gainesville, and Billy Ray Stephens (Ernestine), Gainesville; granddaughter, Hailey Long; nieces, Tonya Wilkes, Mandy Broome and Ally Hix; and great-niece, Rylee Mize.
Funeral service: Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Hardy officiating with burial to follow in the Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 7, 2022 from 12-2: p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
