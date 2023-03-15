COMMERCE - Linda Kay Taylor Shelton, 80, Commerce, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Born on April 9, 1942, in Burnsville, N.C., Ms. Shelton was the daughter of the late Clayton and Awa Drake Taylor. She was the widow of Bill Coffey, was a Registered Nurse for 32 years with Asheville Hospital Systems, and was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Shelton.
Survivors include daughters, Rhonda (Paul) Griffin, Asheville, N.C., and Traci (Dennis) Crawford, Asheville, N.C.; brother, Troy Taylor; sisters, Brenda Peterson, Pamela Dailey and Penelope Houser; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a great-grandson on the way.
No service held per her request.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
