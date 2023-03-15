shelton

COMMERCE - Linda Kay Taylor Shelton, 80, Commerce, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Born on April 9, 1942, in Burnsville, N.C., Ms. Shelton was the daughter of the late Clayton and Awa Drake Taylor. She was the widow of Bill Coffey, was a Registered Nurse for 32 years with Asheville Hospital Systems, and was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Shelton.

Survivors include daughters, Rhonda (Paul) Griffin, Asheville, N.C., and Traci (Dennis) Crawford, Asheville, N.C.; brother, Troy Taylor; sisters, Brenda Peterson, Pamela Dailey and Penelope Houser; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren  and a great-grandson on the way.

No service held per her request.

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of March 19-25

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.