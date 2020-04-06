ATHENS - Linda Last Harraway, 94, Athens, entered into rest Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Mrs. Harraway was born in Kent, England, and lived in Tontim, United Kingdom prior to coming to the United States. Mrs. Harraway was a member of the Womens Volunteer Service, worked for OXFAM pricing rare books, worked as a volunteer nurses aide during WWII and after the war ran a clothing center for POWs and worked as a nurses aide in a secret underground shelter built for members of the British Parliament during the Cold War.
Mrs. Harraway was the daughter of the late George and Irene Griggs Last and is also preceded by her husband William Roy Harraway.
Survivors include a daughter, Ann Toth and her husband Robert, Athens; one grandson, Justin Toth and his wife Carey, Tennessee; and two great- grandchildren, Emma and Ryker Toth.
No services are planned at this time.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
