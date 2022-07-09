LULA - Linda Lou Wilson, 79, Lula (Gillsville community) entered heaven Thursday, July 7, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Linda was born on December 8, 1942 in Gillsville to the late Clyde “Shorty” and Lena Sanders Standridge. She was a homemaker and a member of Gillsville Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping and being around family. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Mickey D. Wilson; infant daughter, Melissa A. Wilson; sister, Ruby Wiley; and brothers-in-law, William Wilson and Gene Wilson.
Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Donald Wilson; son, Tony Wilson; brother, Jerry (Carolyn) Standridge; sisters-in-law, Ciella Wilson, Barbara Payne and Betty Jean Wilson; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday July 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Ward’s Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Marshall Dale and Phil Ferguson officiating. Special music will be provided by Diane Purcell, Jeanne Webb and Jason Brown. Gentlemen honored to be pallbearers, Wayne Ferguson, Jason Brown, Jose’ Crocker, Jeff Standridge, Jimmy Ferguson and Jerry Ferguson. Burial will follow in Gillsville Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday July 9, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
