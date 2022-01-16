WINDER - Linda Penny Sims, 77, Winder, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at her residence.
Ms. Sims will be best remembered by her family as a loving mother, grandmother and partner.
Ms. Sims is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Nelson Penny and Mary Ellen Taylor Penny.
Ms. Sims is survived by her children, Stephen (Ruth) Pudzis, Gainesville, and Kelley Watkins, Winder; sister, Shirley Jones, Clearwater, Fla.; grandchild, Tiffany Watkins, Winder; and her significant other for 17 years, Dale Pinaire, Murphy, N.C.
Per the request of the family, no services will be held.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In