COLBERT - Linda Reeves Steele, 73, Colbert, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late James Russell and Berlene Phillips Reeves. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Charles Everette Steele. Linda owned and operated Linda’s Beauty Shop in Ila for 45 years.

Survivors include daughter, Christy Steele (Johnny Morris), Colbert; son, Michael Steele, Toccoa; sister, Barbara Hammonds; nephew, Jimmy (Ashley) Finch; niece, Vivian Steele; and sister-in-law, Jo Nell Steel.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 17-23

