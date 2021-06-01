WINDER - Linda Rehm Banks, 70, Winder, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Linda was born on July 15, 1950.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ray; and their three children, Kenny (Celeste), Lisa (Richard), and Kevin (Kerry); eight grandchildren, Zakk, Trey, Ashlee, Courtney, Taylor, Brandon, Michael and Elyssa; as well as three great-grandchildren, Sawyer, George and Asher.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
