Linda Silvas Dominguez, 58, cherished mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020.
Born in Mathis, Texas, she was a daughter of the late Ernesto Silvas and Dolores Rodriguez Silvas. Mrs. Dominguez was a paraprofessional at Hull-Sanford Elementary School for more than 19 years and worked in the nursery at Athens First United Methodist Church. Most importantly, Mrs. Dominguez thrived on time spent with her family and friends, especially her two grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Emilio Silvas.
Survivors include her three children, Jesus E. Dominguez (Kristy McFall), Monica Allen (Brad) and Christopher Dominguez (Courtney Smith); five siblings, Ernesto Silvas, Lidia Martinez, Rachel Muniz, Alicia Muniz and Esmeralda Hernandez; and two grandchildren, Alexander and Vincent Dominguez.
Graveside service: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Colbert City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
