COMER - Linda Sue Gibson, 74, Comer, loving wife and mother of three, grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of seven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at her home.
Linda was born in Sacramento, California to the late Joseph and Marjorie Paradise. After completing a nursing degree and serving the greater Sacramento community’s nursing needs for 38 years, Linda followed her daughter for a Southern adventure and moved to Elberton. She retired as administrative director from Morningside Assisted Living Center in Athens in 2016.
In her retirement, Linda was an avid gardener, voracious reader and intrepid traveler. She was a fervent animal lover who provided a happy home for several dogs while she lived in Georgia, including her beloved Bella, who attended Linda in her final months convalescing at home.
Survivors include husband, Larry M. Gibson, Comer; daughter, Tanya Terry and her husband, Mike Terry, Elberton, and their daughters, Paige Terry and Devyn Terry; son, Cliff Donaldson and his wife Sandy Donaldson, Citrus Heights, California, and their children Tara Bauman, Caleb Donaldson, Hannah Wright and Shelby Gates; son, Josh Sanford, Carmichael, California, and his son Jett Sanford; and “bonus daughters” (step-daughters) Danielle Cheek and Candace Gibson.
A graveside service is pending at East Lawn Mortuary, Sacramento, California.
Please honor Linda’s legacy as an advocate for abandoned animals by donating to your local animal shelter in lieu of sending flowers.
