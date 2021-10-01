MAYSVILLE - Linda Sue Lacey Hiland, 77, Maysville, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Hiland was born in Commerce to the late Roy R. and Helen Tucker Lacey. Mrs. Hiland was a homemaker and was a member of Unity Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lacey was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jack and Mike Lacey.

Mrs. Lacey is survived by her husband, Otis Hiland, Maysville; son, Todd Hiland (Debra), Maysville; daughter, DeAnne Bell (Mike), Maysville; brother, Colie Lacey, Commerce; and five grandchildren.

Funeral service: Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. from Unity Christian Church with the Revs. Jim Jacobs and Daniel Browning officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at the church.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Week of October 3-9

