ROYSTON - Lindy Donald Strickland, 89, Royston, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Mr. Strickland was born on June 12, 1933, in Royston, son of the late Guy V. Strickland and the late Viola Harris Strickland. He was a machine operator having worked for 40 years at Monroe Auto Equipment and was an U.S. Army Veteran having served during the Korean War. Mr. Strickland was a member of the Royston First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene Atkinson Strickland; son, Scott (Sandra) Strickland, Danielsville; daughters, Yvonne (David) Smith, Colbert, and Kelly (David) Griffeth, Danielsville; grandchildren, Kelci (Tony) Dotson, Ben Smith, Brad Smith, Sabrina Strickland, Spencer Strickland, Logan (Valerie) Detter, Laken Detter and Jannah Detter; great-grandchild, Raegan Dotson; sister, Dorry Osteen, Lutz, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Matt Parker officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friend: Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. At other times the family will be at the home.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to Royston First United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
