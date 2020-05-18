ATLANTA - Linnie Hinesley Thomas, 92, Atlanta (formerly of Winder), went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, H.T. and Emma Smith Hinesley; her husband, W.D. Thomas; and her brothers and sisters, Lester, Harold, Allen, Doris, Gaynell Hinesley and Lois Bradford.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Bass (Lyster); granddaughter, Erica Pirtle (John); step-daughter, Connie Rush (Ben); sister-in-law, Betty Clark; several nieces and cousins.
Throughout her lifetime, Linnie worked for various businesses including Belks, Peskins, Carwood Manufacturing, Ouzts Chevrolet, Heyward Allen Motor Co., and Russell Nursing (now Winder Healthcare).
Linnie loved being a mother and especially a grandmother. She was a wonderful cook who loved to prepare meals for family and friends. She was also an excellent seamstress who enjoyed making quilts and was a member of the Jug Tavern Quilters.
She was also known for her 25 years of selfless care-giving for her husband and three sisters.
Linnie was a member of Corinth United Methodist Church and could be found there every Sunday unless she was ill.
Burial will be in the Thomas Family Plot at Midway Christian Church in Winder.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Sandy Springs Place Memory Care and the staff of Arcturus Hospice for their love and care.
A controlled visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. with a graveside service for family at 2:30 p.m.
A memorial service for Linnie will be held at a later date.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Corinth United Methodist Church, 689 Corinth Church Rd., Winder, Ga. 30680.
Smith Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
