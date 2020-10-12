COMMERCE - Lisa Ann Beck, 58, Commerce, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Beck was born in Gainesville to Wallace David Ravan (Ann) of Clarkesville and Madeline Brownin Fowler of Gainesville. Mrs. Beck was a member of Commerce Community Church and was a pharmacy tech for CVS. Mrs. Beck is preceded in death by her brother, Jimbo Fowler.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Beck is also survived by her husband, Anthony Lynn Beck, Commerce; daughters, Lori Beck and Robin Kesler, both of Commerce; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; sisters, Rhonda Hamilton, Cleveland, Leigh Swink, Gainesville, Tracie Carter, Maysville, and Amy Fowler Castillo, Tallahassee, Fla.

Graveside service: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Grey Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jason Simmons officiating.

Family to receive friends: Monday, October 12, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Week of October 11-17

