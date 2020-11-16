WINDER - Lisa Ann Smith, 59, Winder, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.
Lisa was a native of Atlanta and attended the White Oak Springs Baptist Church in Winder. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Hall.
Survivors include sons, Daniel (Tiffany) Martin, Winder, and Luke (Stephanie) Martin, also of Winder; brother, Phil (Jodi) Chandler, Blairsville; and five grandchildren, Aubrey Martin, Logan Martin, Chase Martin, Layton Martin and Olivia Kate Martin.
Memorial Service: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Carter Hill Christian Church in Winder with Pastor Heath Kennedy officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
