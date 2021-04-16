MAYSVILLE - Lisa Hill Wilson, 55, Maysville, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Born on October 13, 1965 in Commerce, Mrs. Wilson was the daughter of Julian “Douglas” and Marie Porter Sharpton and the late Oliver Lee Hill. She was a member of Maysville Baptist Church.
Survivors, in addition to her parents, include her husband, Mike Wilson, of the home; son, Michael Lee Wilson; daughter, Lauren Wilson (Zach) Marlow; sisters, Terrie Leann Jordan and Rhonda Hill Jackson; and two grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wade Lott officiating. Burial will follow in Sunrise Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
