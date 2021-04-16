wilson

MAYSVILLE - Lisa Hill Wilson, 55, Maysville, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Born on October 13, 1965 in Commerce, Mrs. Wilson was the daughter of Julian “Douglas” and Marie Porter Sharpton and the late Oliver Lee Hill. She was a member of Maysville Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to her parents, include her husband, Mike Wilson, of the home; son, Michael Lee Wilson; daughter, Lauren Wilson (Zach) Marlow; sisters, Terrie Leann Jordan and Rhonda Hill Jackson; and two grandchildren.

Funeral service: Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wade Lott officiating. Burial will follow in Sunrise Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of April 18-24

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.